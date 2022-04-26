Finally, a Product That Can Help You Sleep Better—Even With Insomnia

This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media

Quality sleep is hands down the most crucial foundation for a happy and healthy life. It powers your brain and mood throughout the workday, keeps your immune system fortified against all the germs your kids bring home from school, and is fundamental for muscle repair after a grueling workout or weekend of adventures.

If your sleep quality is less than ideal—especially if you have full-blown insomnia—doctor-formulated Relaxium can help you score a better night’s sleep and feel better the next day.

Chances are, if you suffer restless nights, you’ve tried basically every sleep aid out there, from natural herbs that don’t seem to do much to prescription pills that leave you feeling groggy and zonked. Natural sleep aids certainly can work—the problem is that our bodies respond best to specific amounts of herbs taken in combination with other specific natural sleep aids.

Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD, a board-certified physician, clinical neurologist, sleep expert, and founder of the American Behavioral Research Institute (ABRI), knew this. That’s why when he founded Relaxium, he crafted the formulas based on leading research and what he found to work best over years of treating patients.

We all know pharmaceuticals come with the risk of being highly addictive, but they also work by simply knocking you out for the night, which is really just a bandaid to a problem like disrupted sleep cycles. Relaxium’s formulas are more effective in the long run because they utilize natural relaxants to help your body calm down from stress. This works to actually restore your natural sleep cycle.

In fact, in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study on folks with insomnia, Relaxium’s Sleep formula helped people fall asleep faster, wake up less throughout the night, and feel more alert after waking up in the morning. What’s more, most of the subjects felt like they were better able to concentrate the following day. (Note: The study was funded by Dr. Ciliberti’s ABRI.)

In addition to the brand’s beloved sleep aid, Relaxium also makes non-addictive, research-backed formulas to help offset the effects of a bad night’s sleep by improving mental focus or boosting your immune fortification.

Best yet: Relaxium comes with a 100% money-back guarantee if you don’t feel your sleep improve with the sleep aid.

RELAXIUM® Sleep

Finally: A sleeping pill that’s non-addictive and actually works. Relaxium Sleep is packed with the top science-backed herbs to help relax your body, calm your mind, and regulate your natural sleep cycle. It leverages a synergistic blend of melatonin, magnesium, passionflower, GABA, ashwagandha, chamomile, and a proprietary blend of hops and valerian extract.

Insomnia sufferers and troubled sleepers alike rave over the power of this little natural pill to help them fall asleep and feel less groggy the next day. Plus, most people report it helped them score a better night’s sleep within the first week.

RELAXIUM® Calm

If you’re looking to calm your system down during the day as well, we love Relaxium Calm. This all-natural supplement includes stress-reducing and mood-boosting herbs like ashwagandha, magnesium citrate, 5-HTP, GABA, and passionflower. Together, these promote mental clarity, stress relief, relaxation, and better focus to help prevent worries and stressors from taking over your day.

Focus Max

A board-certified neurologist, Dr. Ciliberti formulated Focus Max to enhance brain function and keep you mentally sharp and focused. The non-habit-forming herbs included in the formula—niacin; vitamin B6; and a proprietary blend of caffeine, L-Theanine, Alpha-GPC, and gamma-aminobutyric acid—work to offset the concentration and memory problems that come with sleep deprivation. Together, this blend quickly sharpens your focus and boosts brain performance.

RELAXIUM® Immune Defense

When you’re sleep deprived, your immune system is one of the first to feel the backlash, which means you’re more susceptible to catching a virus or bacteria. Relaxium’s Immune Defense loads you up with natural antioxidants and immune support, including elderberry, zinc, echinacea, vitamin C, and garlic, to boost your immune response and therefore your overall health.

This super blend of herbs is priceless during cold and flu season, but it’s especially beneficial to reach for any time you’ve been scoring less-than-ideal sleep to help fortify against viruses, toxins, and bacteria.

