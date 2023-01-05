Relieve Gym Aches With The Hyperice Percussion Therapy Gun

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Going back to the gym now that the New Year is here? Lots of people are and it’s a worthy resolution to have. But there’s one thing yiu’ll learn after your trips back to the gym is that they are gonna leave you sore and achy. That is why you need to have the Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun in your life.

The Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun is gonna be a lifesaver when you pick it up from Bespoke Post. It’s so wonderfully effective and convenient that it is like having a personal masseuse in your home. And with that kind of service within arms reach, you really can’t go wrong.

When you get something like the Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun in your hands, you will see how powerful it is. The battery can last for 2.5 hours and deliver 3 different speed levels, depending on your personal needs/wants. With head attachments to get into every area of the body that hurts, you will get a very welcoming experience.

That’s not all that makes this such a helpful pickup in the New Year. An added benefit is that it can connect to your phone via an app so it can track your workout routines and set up a massage that will deliver the kind of relief you need after said workout. Now how can you beat a personalized experience like that?

When we say that the Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun from Bespoke Post is gonna be a game changer in your life, we mean it. So if you want to pick up something that’ll help you recover after a workout in a big way, then this is the purchase for you. Grab one now and get relaxed in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun ($225; was $399) at Bespoke Post

