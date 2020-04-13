Relieve The Stress Of Quarantine With This Weighted Comforter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Stress is a big reason why a lot of people can’t get to sleep at night. And stress is all around us these days. So if you are having issues getting to sleep, it is very understandable. If you wanna find a way to get to sleep during this weird time, you should pick up the Weighted Comforter from Brooklinen.

Brooklinen’s entire game is making top of the line bedding for the home. Comfortable as all get out and very good looking. You would be smart to buy anything from Brooklinen. And the Weighted Comforter is one of the newest high-quality items in the store. And it’s on sale now.

Weighted Comforters are very popular these days because they help people get to sleep. How do they do that? By weighing themselves down with little glass microbeads, this blanket helps to release melatonin and serotonin in your body.

Melatonin and serotonin are natural hormones that your body makes. When they are made, anxiety and stress are alleviated. And those things are gone, you can get to sleep and that sleep will be deeply restful.

Not only is the Weighted Comforter from Brooklinen very helpful in getting you to bed, but it is also comfortable on its own as a comforter. It’s made with 100 percent cotton, so you can breathe in the Spring/Summer but stay warm during the Winter.

Going to sleep with the Weighted Comforter is like going to bed while being hugged all night. Stress stands no chance with this in your corner. Pick up the comforter that is the right weight for you, which is about 10 percent of your body weight. You deserve a good night’s rest.

Get It: Pick up the Weighted Comforter ($224; was $249) at Brooklinen

