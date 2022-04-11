Reverse Aging in 15 Seconds with Carishma Khubani’s White Orange

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Did you know that just like vitamin C prevents your body from getting sick, it prevents your skin from aging? Vitamin C is one of the only proven ingredients to make a visible difference in your skin. But not all vitamin C is created equal. The solution is White Orange, a new advanced vitamin C serum, made with the white part of the orange (called the pith) which has the highest concentration of vitamin C.

White Orange was specially formulated from the creator’s desire for clear, bright, and healthy skin. Carishma Khubani suffered with terrible skin and acne for years, which greatly affected her self-confidence. After trying virtually every skincare product under the sun, she took matters into her own hands.

Why Not All Vitamin C Is Created Equal

Most vitamin C serums on the market (including some of the most expensive) use L-ascorbic acid, which is the least stable and most irritating form of vitamin C, and can even cause major skin sensitivities such as inflammation, redness, and breakouts! They use this ingredient because it’s cheaper.

White Orange, on the other hand, spared no expense. It uses a new form of vitamin C called Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (THDA), which is the most potent and effective yet most stable and gentle form of vitamin C.

THDA can even help calm the skin, and has been shown to have the ability to reverse acne. It has also been proven to stimulate much more collagen than L-ascorbic acid, and to fade dark spots faster.

THDA is also oil-soluble so it’s able to penetrate your skin deeper than other serums. L-ascorbic, on the other hand, is water-soluble, so it gets stuck sitting on top of your skin, not doing very much.

In a nutshell, THDA is hands down the best form of vitamin C.

2. Most vitamin C serums on the market come in dropper bottles, where the vitamin C is exposed to the air constantly, which continuously deteriorates the potency, effectiveness and stability of the vitamin C. White Orange comes in an exclusive syringe style pump, so it’s never exposed to air until it’s used.

Determined to create the best vitamin C serum on the market, Carishma joined forces with a top skincare chemist to develop the powerhouse anti-aging and hydrating formula which is White Orange, which is especially great for acne-prone skin.

Why You Should Use White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum

In short, White Orange brightens, tightens, and hydrates your skin. Check out the badass list of benefits:

Reduces acne scars & dark spots

Reduces under-eye circles

Reduces redness and inflammation

Hydrates and brightens your skin

Boosts collagen production, which strengthens your skin and keeps it youthful

Prevents skin from sagging, it’s firming

Protects against UV Rays/sun damage and environmental aggressors

Fades hyperpigmentation



So What’s in White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum?

Carishma discovered the vitamin C secret: the white part of the orange, called the pith, contains the highest concentration of vitamin C and is rich in nutrients. It’s a natural wonder-drug for your skin.

What came next was a magical blend of ingredients, starting with one of White Orange’s hero ingredients discussed above, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate.

Additional Hero Ingredients Include:

Hyaluronic Acid : White Orange’s hyaluronic acid is 10x more hydrating than water. It’s a natural and powerful humectant that keeps your skin hydrated and plump. It helps preserve the elasticity and firmness of your skin.

: White Orange’s hyaluronic acid is 10x more hydrating than water. It’s a natural and powerful humectant that keeps your skin hydrated and plump. It helps preserve the elasticity and firmness of your skin. Ferulic Acid : A powerful antioxidant that protects your skin against external aggressors and UV rays. It’s also a potent anti-inflammatory.

: A powerful antioxidant that protects your skin against external aggressors and UV rays. It’s also a potent anti-inflammatory. Vitamin E : An antioxidant that fights free radicals, it penetrates and improves your skin’s barrier function.

: An antioxidant that fights free radicals, it penetrates and improves your skin’s barrier function. OrangeStem™️, White Orange’s proprietary stem cell technology made with orange stem cells.

White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum is also made with an advanced liposomal delivery system, which enables the serum to penetrate even deeper into your skin!

White Orange is also vegan and cruelty-free, and clean – it’s 100% free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, and formaldehyde. Check out the complete list of “no-no’s” here.

Why White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum Comes in a Syringe

White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum stands out from other vitamin C serums in that it comes in an exclusive (and fun!) syringe-style pump, so the formula is never exposed to air until it’s used. This keeps it fresh. Vitamin C serums which come in dropper bottles are exposed to air constantly, continuously deteriorating the stability and effectiveness of the vitamin C. White Orange comes in a syringe so it’s never exposed to air until it’s used.

How to Use White Orange

If you’re a minimalist, White Orange is perfect because it’s so effective that it’s the only skincare product you need. After washing your face with a cleanser (not just a regular bar of soap!), apply one pump once a day to your face and neck. By doing this, you reverse aging in 15 seconds!

If you have a more extensive skincare routine, you can use your moisturizer on top.

Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, says: “I use White Orange every day because it instantly makes my skin look healthier and feel good. I use it in the morning before my Zoom calls, and especially before public speaking engagements and on-camera appearances. I have acne-prone skin and don’t trust most skincare products – this one, I trust implicitly as I’ve seen the magic for myself. I call it “White Gold.”

Learn more about Carishma Khubani’s powerhouse White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum at whiteorangeskincare.com.

Welcome to the Next Generation of Vitamin C

