Ride All Day Long With This 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle in Your Home

Getting into better shape in the New Year is a noble goal, but it’s not one you can just do in the snap of a finger. You need the right equipment to help you achieve those goals. One of the best ways to make a New You is to head on over to Horizon Fitness and pick up the 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle to get yourself working up a sweat whenever you want.

Horizon Fitness makes some of the best indoor cardio equipment in the game. It’s fantastic to have any of their items in the home. Because when the weather is not agreeable to outdoor workouts, you will be better served with something like the 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle in your life. That way you can go for a bike ride even if you’re stuck indoors.

As is usual with the equipment found over at Horizon Fitness, the 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle is a masterfully crafted item. It is made with care so you can go for a bike ride to your heart’s content without having to worry about it faltering under your energy. The gears in here can keep up with you even if you’re pedaling away like you’re on the Tour De France.

Another big benefit of this bike is how easy it is to use. The controls are simple, allowing you to set the resistance and whatnot so you can make the ride more difficult for better gains. It’s got a system designed to allow you to stream your fitness classes right to the system so you can follow a proper routine. This entire system is designed to help you work out properly.

We love the work done over at Horizon Fitness. And the 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle is another winner in their stock. You can go for a smooth bike ride whenever you feel like it, weather be damned. So head on over to Horizon Fitness right now and pick one of them up so you can get the New You sooner rather than later.

Get It: Pick up the 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle ($799; was $1,299) at Horizon Fitness

