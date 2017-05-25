Rochelle Ballard and Taylor Knox discuss a history of yoga in surfing





“I don’t do yoga.”

That was pro surfer Taylor Knox 20 years ago. Since then, he has become one of the surfers most closely associated with yoga.

“In 1996, one of my best friends was trying to get me to go to a yoga class. Then he got me a gift certificate for my birthday, so I had to go,” he tells GrindTV. “It was 105 degrees in the room and I was terrible at it.”

Knox — then 25, in the top 10 on the World Championship Tour and establishing himself as the quintessential power surfer — said to himself, “I can’t believe how bad I am at this. I’m going to keep practicing until I get good.”

Today, Knox is known as a poster child for the benefits of yoga on the wildly successful “Yoga for Surfers” DVD with yogi and fitness personality Peggy Hall, as well as having one of the longest careers in pro surfing. He credits the success he had recovering from surgery at age 15, which fused three vertebrae together, to his flexibility.

RELATED: Aching surf muscles? This 7-minute yoga routine is for you

“It’s crazy how many people came up to me about that DVD,” laughs Knox. “And to be honest, I didn’t really think they would do that well with it.”

Also on that video was Rochelle Ballard, the first female Kauai surfer ever on Tour, who owned the ranks of professional women’s surfing for a decade, was No. 2 in the world in 2004 and surfed as Kate Bosworth’s double in “Blue Crush.”

Ballard first found yoga when she was 18 and surfing all day, every day.

“I started to feel tight muscles and some restriction and pain. I saw my next-door neighbor doing yoga in the yard. My mom said she was a massage therapist, so I went over and got a massage from her and asked her to teach me yoga. She introduced me to my breath and how important how and where we breathe is,” Ballard explains to GrindTV.

“I slowly developed my own personal practice to enhance my surfing ability and focus my mind.”

Today, surfing and yoga are inseparable. Not only is it incorporated into the routine of many pro surfers, but it also has become key for recreational surfers who just want to have any kind of ability level and stay healthy past the age of 30.

“I incorporate yoga with other workouts. To be honest, I don’t get much spirituality out of it,” Knox admits. “But it’s ideal when you feel like you need a good stretch.”

“The relationship of surfing and yoga is the connection of being in the now, the present moment, listening to your instincts, connecting with the elements within and around you,” offers Ballard. “Yoga tunes the body, mind and spirit to become more aware and conscious. It also boosts the immune system, nervous system, strengthens and lengthens the body to prevent injury, helps recovery from injury and ensures sustainability for longer surf sessions.

RELATED: 6 of the best yoga retreats on the planet (with great surf)

“Both surfing and yoga teach us to connect to these things and to our breath to calm any current situation that may bring up fear. They are both very similar in the flow of a sequence.”

There were some surfers who had adopted yoga earlier. Ballard points to chargers like Aussie Cheyne Horan and Hawaiian legend Gerry Lopez, who adopted new-age philosophies decades before her. Through the ’80s and ’90s, surfers worked out, but they were doing keg stands far more often than crow pose.

“Traveling on Tour made it challenging to engage in classes, as [yoga] wasn’t very popular, so developing a personal practice was key,” says Ballard. “I felt release from tension and pain. It relaxed my mind and body and helped me feel more balanced and aware.”

But around the time Kelly Slater claimed his seventh world title (of 11 total) at age 34, years after his fellow Momentum Generation buds had all dropped off the Tour, the view of yoga changed from silly spirituality to necessity. For adults who use their vacations to travel and learn to ride waves, surfing and yoga might as well be the same thing. (And, of course, beach and SUP yoga are hotter right now than anything short of Beyoncé’s twins.)

RELATED: Here are 3 SUP yoga moves everybody should try

Today Ballard is a yoga teacher and surfing instructor at Surf Into Yoga, a Kauai-based program she founded that offers adventure retreats and private packages based on surf and yoga. She did her own video, called “Surf Into Yoga,” with snowboarder Chanelle Sladics.

“In yoga, the classic asana of sun salutation is what surfers practice in the ocean. We paddle upright, duck dive under a wave, stand up in warrior poses and dance with the ocean like a peaceful warrior. It’s up dog, down dog, under the wave, cobra, paddle to catch the wave and into warrior,” Ballard explains.

“When you are in a space of gratitude and connecting with the ocean’s flow, you are present and in the moment and able to connect. That is yoga.”

Knox, who lives in North County San Diego, jokes that he’s right in the epicenter of both surfing and yoga: “I think surfers have picked the eyes out of yoga and incorporated it into weight training. As a surfer gets older and maybe develops back pain, they find yoga just to keep surfing.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!