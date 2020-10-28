Rock A Face Mask That NBA Stars Wear In The Bubble

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Masks are going to be apart of our lives for a good long while. Not because Halloween is here. Because it is 2020 and the pandemic isn’t slowing down anytime soon. So whenever you go out, you should do so with a mask. And you can’t go wrong with the Co.Protect Premium 3-Layer NBA”Bubble” Face Mask 10-Pack.

The NBA season just came to an end and those players lived in a bubble, isolated and wearing masks. Masks like the ones you can find in the Co.Protect Premium 3-Layer NBA”Bubble” Face Mask 10-Pack. So if you have any worries about the efficacy of masks, these should ease those concerns.

When you pick up the Co.Protect Premium 3-Layer NBA”Bubble” Face Mask 10-Pack, you will see for yourself how great they are. They’re 3 ply fabric masks, so you don’t have to worry about breathability. Not only that, but they’re sweat-free as well. They’ll sit on your face and ears quite comfortably.

Not only are the Co.Protect Premium 3-Layer NBA”Bubble” Face Mask 10-Pack very effective, but they also look pretty good too. Like the ones in this 10 pack, the design with the NBA logo is quite appealing to the eye. Or if you want a more personalized touch, there are options for team logo masks.

If you still don’t feel all too sold about the Co.Protect Premium 3-Layer NBA”Bubble” Face Mask 10-Pack, let us assuage those fears. We actually got a pack in ourselves to try out and we can say these are very impressive. We all need a good stockpile of face masks and these will join the ranks quite comfortably.

The need for the Co.Protect Premium 3-Layer NBA”Bubble” Face Mask 10-Pack isn’t going to end anytime soon. We need to stay as safe out there as possible. So why not do it with a little NBA spirit? Pick up a 10 pack right now to keep your personal stockpile up to date.

