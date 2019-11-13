The Rock Is Sharing His Kickass Bodybuilding Workouts for the World to Try





Yes, Dwayne Johnson’s life is pretty epic. It’s also gotta be totally exhausting. Case in point: His workout routine. After raising eyebrows and getting absolutely jacked with his Hercules and Baywatch workouts, the highest-paid actor in Hollywood has been steadily releasing a new set of workouts for Jumanji, which he’s nicknamed #InsideIronParadise, in a series of posts on his Under Armour Record account. (Johnson has teamed up with the apparel company to produce his Project Rock gear.)

And to be clear: The workouts look absolutely brutal, like a fever dream cooked up in the lab of a full-time bodybuilder who’s also an insanely busy entertainer and star. Ready to hit the iron like The Rock? Read on.

About the Workouts

As of mid-October, Johnson has listed three Jumanji workouts: Back, Chest, and Legs. There are two other #InsideIronParadise workouts: Chest/Tris and Back/Biceps.

These are all classic bodybuilding routines, with tons of volume and isolation work designed to hit major muscle groups and individual muscles from every angle. He’s also a big fan of cable exercises, and he likes to switch up his grip positioning to make the most of each move.

Before You Begin

– Johnson doesn’t list the weights he uses. That’s fine with us, because we’re talking about The Rock here, so we don’t expect most people to do the same weights he does.

– These workouts have huge amounts of work volume, so make sure you’re picking up a weight that you can handle throughout the designated reps and sets. Account for that before you pick up the weights, and keep track of your performance as you do each workout so you know whether to add or remove weight the next time you do the workout.

– Where relevant, we’ve included Johnson’s notes on range of motion. In certain exercises, like back hyperextensions and behind-the-head lat pulldowns, make sure you have the range of motion to attempt these moves before plowing through 20 reps. These can be tough on your joints—and again, you’re not The Rock.

– In cases where Johnson uses some specific equipment, we’ve noted as such, and included some alternatives you can use.

– As we’ve noted, these workouts include a lot of volume, so make sure you’re properly rested and fueled up before attempting them. If you’re going to attempt these workouts on an empty stomach, it’s probably not a bad idea to supplement mid-workout with some carbs to ensure your muscles have the glycogen they’ll need to get through these.

Dwayne Johnson’s “Dr. Bravestone” Jumanji Workouts

Workout 1: Back

1-Arm Lat Pulldown

3 sets x 15 reps

Johnson uses a Hammer machine with independent handles for each hand to isolate each side of his back. If you don’t have a similar machine, you can do a one-armed cable pulldown.

Reverse-Grip Cable Pulldown

5 sets x 12 reps

Rest 30 seconds between sets.

Grip the bar with your palms facing you (supine).

One-Arm Dumbbell Row

3 sets x 12 reps

Pause at the top of each rep for 2 seconds.

“Charles Glass-Style” Hammer High Row

4 sets x 12 reps

In a Charles Glass-style high row, hold the dumbbells in front of your waist in a prone grip (so your palms face you) and raise them to chest height.

Superset: 4 sets x 12 reps

A. Wide-Grip Cable Rows (Use pulldown bar)

B. Rope pullovers

Rest 45 seconds between supersets.

Back (Hyper)extensions w/ Hands Behind Head: 3 sets x 15 reps

Be sure to go slowly on this move. Don’t go too far past a neutral spine—your lower back will get a perfectly good workout without flinging your torso up.

Dumbbell Shrugs

4 sets x 20 reps

Workout 2: Chest

Standing Cable Flye

7 sets x 15 reps

Rest 30 seconds between sets.

Incline Flye

4 sets x 12 reps

Note: Johnson uses a Star Trac machine, which makes sure that the resistance is coming from a consistent angle. You can simulate this on an incline bench with cables: Set up the bench at an incline, and then angle the cables so they’re perpendicular to your torso.

One-Arm Incline Press (alternating from full extension)

3 sets x 10 reps

Note: Johnson uses a Hammer Strength incline press machine, but you can simulate with dumbbells, cables, or a similar machine that allows one-armed presses.

Flat Dumbbell Press (palms facing each other)

3 sets x 12 reps

Chest Superset: 4 sets

A. Flat Dumbbell Flye (12 reps)

B. Pushups to failure

Rest 45 secs between supersets.

Workout 3: Legs

Barbell Glute Bridge

4 sets x 12 reps (hold last rep for 10 seconds)

Single-Leg Leg Extension

3 sets x 20 reps

Leg Press

4 sets x 25 reps

Rest 90 seconds between sets.

Walking Lunges

3 sets x 24 reps

Vertical Leg Press

3 sets x 20 reps

Rest 60 seconds between sets.

Single-Leg Lying Leg Curls

4 sets x 15 reps

If your gym doesn’t have a lying leg curl machine, you can substitute with a standard seated leg curl.

Glute-Ham Raises

4 sets x 8–12 reps

Dwayne Johnson’s “Inside Iron Paradise” Workout

Workout 1: Chest/Triceps

Chest:

Hammer Strength Incline Press

4 sets x 8–12 reps

Incline Dumbbell Flye

3 sets x 8–10 reps

Hammer Strength Flat Press

3 sets x 8–12 reps

Flat Dumbbell Press (palms facing each other)

3 sets x 8–12 reps

Do 3 partial reps at the end of the last two sets.

Dips With Weighted Chains

3 sets to failure

Do 5 partial reps at the end of every set.

Triceps:

Reverse-Grip Pushdowns

7 sets x 8–12 reps

Use a cambered bar (aka the angled bar, rather than a straight bar).

Grip the bar underhand (supine), so your palms are facing the ceiling at the start of the set.

Skull Crushers

3 sets x 8–12 reps

Machine Dips

3 sets x 8–12 reps

Overhead Triceps Extension With Rope

7 sets x 8–12 reps

Johnson does this exercise with the pulley behind his head.

Workout 2: Back/Biceps

Back

V-Bar Lat Pulldown

4 sets x 8–12 reps

Reverse-Grip Bent-Over Row

4 sets x 8–12 reps

Use a cambered bar. Grab the bar with an underhand (supine) grip.

Hold the bar for 2 seconds at your bellybutton for the last 4 reps

1-Arm Dumbbell Row to Lower Hip

2 sets x 8–12 reps

1-Arm Dumbbell Row to Upper Ribcage

2 sets x 8–12 reps

Low Cable Row

3 sets x 8–10 reps

Use a V-bar

Superset: 7 sets of 8–10 reps

A. Lat Pulldowns

Johnson pulls the bar behind his neck, but be careful with this motion—it can cause some stress in your shoulder joints. Make sure you have excellent shoulder mobility before attempting a behind-the-neck pull.

B. Back Extensions (do last 3 sets to failure)

Biceps

Low Cable Curls

7 sets x 8–12 reps

Use the cambered bar (not the straight bar).

Rest 30 seconds between sets.

Machine Preacher Curls

3 sets x 8–12 reps

Do 4 partial reps at the end of the last 2 sets

Front Double Bicep Curls

3 sets x 10–15 reps

Johnson does these on a cable machine using the high pulley, but you can substitute with dumbbells if needed.

Preacher Curls

3 sets x 8–12 reps

Johnson does this on a preacher curl bench using the cable machine, but you can substitute with dumbbells if needed.

