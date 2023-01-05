Run in the New Year With These Brooks Running Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for new ways to get into better shape this year? A lot of people are doing that. It’s a popular resolution and it keeps being that popular for a reason. Nothing wrong with getting yourself healthier. And one of the best ways is to go for a run. With these Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes in your life, the running routine becomes a lot easier.

When it comes to picking up new footwear, there is no better spot out there than Zappos. It’s a cornucopia of footwear selections that sees the best items from the best brands all over the place. That is one of the reasons why you can bank on the Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes being a worthwhile pickup.

The second you throw on the Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes, you will feel how good they are. How comfortable they are on the feet. Comfort that extends to your time on the road, really putting them to the limits. And that is due to an insole that is incredibly supportive, wrapping around your feet like a cloud from up high.

That cozy feeling extends to the fit of the shoe. It’s snug on the foot without being too overbearing. There’s also a breathability factor. And it is designed in such a way to be more aerodynamic, so you can kick it into a higher gear. In that higher gear, you will see much better results. Results being all we’re looking for here.

As is usual with the case at Zappos, if you’re looking for some new footwear to aid in your new running routine, the Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes is the pickup for you. Affordable, durable, comfortable, and supportive. The complete package in our mind. Pick one of these up right now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes ($100; was $140) at Zappos

