A Russian CrossFitter Just “Accidentally” Broke the 1-Minute Pullup Record — or Did He?

Victor Makurov was just trying to encourage young guys to get involved in sports when he turned on a video camera and filmed himself 67 pullups in 60 seconds.

Only after climbing down from the bar did Makurov, a CrossFit trainer at a gym box in Perm, Russia, realize he’d unofficially set a new world record. The previous mark? Only 50.

“Muscle power is very important,” Makurov told the UK’s Daily Mail. “I train every day. Sometimes even twice a day.”

But take a close look at the video, and you’ll notice a key detail:

That’s right: Makurov uses a few kicks to get above the bar. (These aren’t kipping pullups, though, which require a gymnastics-style shoulder movement and, when done properly, do not involve bending at the knee.)

So what are Makurov’s pullups? We’re no Guinness judges, but by our eye, they’re not Guinness World Record standard.

“In order for a pullup to count, the body must remain straight throughout, i.e. no bending at the waist,” the Guinness site states. You can take breaks in between reps, as long as each rep has three features: “The body must also hang limply before attempting the first pull up and must be raised until the chin is above the level of the bar. The body must then lowered until the arms are straight.”

Nor is Makurov’s effort eligible for the Book of Alternative Records, which also disallows “leg kicks and lower-body movements.” (The Alternative record belongs to Vitaly Kulikov of Moscow, who did 59.)

The current official Guinness World Record belongs to Michael Eckert, a U.S. Marine—no surprise there—who racked up 50 strict pullups at the Marine Corps base in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, on 11 October 2015. Eckert wrested the title away from Singapore’s Yeo Kim Yeong, who had previously raised the bar (or at least pulled himself over it) with 43 reps on June 19, 2015.

“Time-wise, my training regime was 4 times a week, lasting anywhere from 1-3 hours depending on the program for each day,” Yeong told the official Guinness World Records site. “Besides physical endurance, I practiced self-meditation on the evenings, where I would envision myself achieving the record while reviewing the techniques of pull ups over and over again in my head.”

So while Makurov’s achievement is nothing to scoff at, it’s unlikely that he’ll make muster with the Guinness officials.

In the meantime, check out our coverage of related pullup feats:

10 Questions for the Australian Guy Who Just Set the Pullup World Record >>>

Watch This Teenager Smash the World Record for Clapping Pullups >>>

And if you’re looking to improve your own pullups in the gym, start here:

How to Kill at Pullups: Tips from the (Previous) World Record Holder >>>

Exercise Face-Off: Pullup Vs. Chinup >>>

How to Crank Out More Pullups >>>

The Pullup-Pushup Workout >>>

Rookie Mistakes: The Pullup >>>

The 15 Best Pullup Variations >>>