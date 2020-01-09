Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want to lose weight fast? It isn’t easy. And it’s definitely not the healthiest move. Bottom line is, unless you do it right, you could do some real harm to your body.

But if you need to lose weight fast and get in shape quick, there is one safe, healthy way to do it: Openfit. With a slew of online workouts and easy-to-follow diet plans, Openfit guarantees you can lose up to nine pounds in as little as 14 days. The best part? Openfit offers and introductory free two-week trial. You do the math …

That’s right. You can lose up to nine pounds in two weeks—safely, and for free. This is not a drill!

Openfit has hundreds of classes available for you to stream. Combined with Openfit’s diet and meal plan, you can stream videos and get recipes for 14 days, free. Put in the work, commit to your goals, and you can lose weight fast—up to nine pounds before you even pay a dime.

It’s so easy. Just sign up to Openfit and start streaming workouts you can groove with. Most take 30 minutes or less. The workout and meal plans are simple and flexible. Streaming is available via TV, laptop, or app, and from iOS, Android, Roku, and Chromecast. Personalize your plan and your meals, and within days you’ll start to see results.

In addition to Openfit workouts, you can join live classes, too. They’re led by a certified personal trainer who can guide you in real-time and help you get the best results from your workouts. Choose from dozens of live classes—including guided running and walking workouts. to get you on the treadmill or even out of doors.

Lose Weight Fast with Openfit

With results-driven programs, personalized nutrition, and an easy-to-use digital platform, Openfit has helped thousands lose unwanted pounds and get in great shape. The results speak for themselves; that’s why Openfit lets you try its program free.

With this Introductory Offer, you save 47 percent on a year-long membership. After 14 days, you’ll be charged just $89 for a full year of access. That works out to about $7.42 per month for 12 months. You could also opt for a 6-month plan: $59, about $9.63 per month. Or you can choose to go month-to-month for a cost of $14 per. There are no contracts or commitments; you can cancel at any time.

So sign up for Openfit today. You’ll lose weight fast, safely. And you’ll be ready for shirts-off season long before Daylight Savings kicks in. You might even be ready in time for Valentine’s Day.

Get It: Try a two-week trial of Openfit for FREE

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!