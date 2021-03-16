During the pre-production phase of SAS: Red Notice, Sam Heughan needed to get in touch with former special air service operative Andy McNab, author of the film’s source material and inspiration for Heughan’s character, Tom Buckingham. The actor wanted to discuss the psychology behind a few key scenes before shipping off to set in Budapest.

“I gave him a call and he just so happened to be out with the Royal Marines doing maneuvers in Wales,” Heughan tells Men’s Journal. Despite having retired from the military after 17 years of service, the highly decorated McNab has remained an active member of the community, all while writing a number of best-selling war thrillers like Red Notice. “The guy is climbing through the mountains with a full pack, doing drills, and at the same time giving us guidance on the script. I was impressed.”

Those interactions influenced Heughan’s own specialized training for the film, which included weapons work and Krav Maga. That was all in addition to his usual workouts with long-time trainer John Valbonesi of Everyday Athlete. We chatted with the Scottish gentleman about spending time with McNab, studying tactics, and his SAS-inspired workouts.

Men’s Journal: What made you to want to star in this project?

Sam Heughan: First off, I think we all love a good action movie and this one came with a great character study. It also gave me a chance to work with Andy. I found him incredibly fascinating, especially the fact he categorizes himself as a ‘good psychopath.’ I enjoyed getting to spend time with him, both over the phone and in person. The first time we chatted was when I first signed on, and he flew to Scotland to have dinner with me. I learned about Andy’s time working undercover in Africa and Ireland—about the struggles he faced when captured and tortured in Iraq. He was deployed on a great number of missions behind enemy lines. There’s a good amount of dialogue and even some of the situations that happen in the movie that are pulled directly from his life. In the film, we hear Sophie (Hannah John-Kamen) [who plays my girlfriend] say when her cat died, Tom puts the cat in the freezer to preserve it before they go on vacation. That’s something Andy actually did.