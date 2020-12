Fabric Face Mask 5 Pack GET IT!

That’s right, you can even get some PPE over at LifeToGo. Restock your face mask supply with this 5 pack to help get you through the rest of the holidays.

Get It: Pick up the Fabric Face Mask 5 Pack ($11 with coupon code HEALTHYHOLIDAY; was $14) at LifeToGo

