Health & Fitness

Save 10% And Get Free Shipping At The LifeToGo Healthy Holiday Sale

Immunity + Vitamin Drink Mixes Bundle Pack
5
LifeToGo 4 / 5

Immunity + Vitamin Drink Mixes Bundle Pack

GET IT!

If you want a healthy drink on the go, then you’ll want to pick up this bundle pack. With these on the go sticks, you can fill up any water bottle with a healthy drink that will fill you up with the vitamins you need. You’ll get three amazing flavors with this bundle pack so you can enjoy a blast of flavor for a good long while.

Get It: Pick up the Immunity + Vitamin Drink Mixes Bundle Pack ($32 with coupon code HEALTHYHOLIDAY; was $40) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_300x490
More from Health & Fitness