Save 20% On These Great Halloween Fabric Face Masks For Kids

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

2020 has been a parade of just neverending nonsense. But there’s something particularly sad about Halloween this year. Knowing that the kids won’t be going out and trick r treating is a bit of a bummer. Especially since Halloween lands on a Saturday this year.

Luckily, the kids can still enjoy the holiday. They can get dressed up and get into the season of spooky fun. Even if they don’t go door to door, they can still go out when they have to all dressed up. And with the help of LifeToGo, they can wear choose from these Halloween Fabric Face Masks to do so.

Sure, Halloween is a holiday built around mask-wearing. But those kinds aren’t a big help during a pandemic. So if you want the kiddies to have more protection while still fitting in during the Halloween holiday, these are the masks for them. And not only them, but there are also options for the parents to join in on the fun.

Even better is that right now, you can 20% on these Halloween Fabric Face Masks through Friday. But not just these masks. You can use the discount code PRIME20 on these, as well as hand sanitizer, apparel, KN95 masks, and 3 ply masks. Staying safe this holiday just got a lot more affordable.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!