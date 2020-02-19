Save 25% on This Nighttime Appetite Suppressant

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a great way to burn fat and lose weight? Appetite suppressants are a great tool. But they can make you jittery, with caffeine and all kinds of other additives that aren’t necessarily good for you. Instead, try Dr. Emil’s Bedtime Burn. Made from all-natural vitamins, minerals & herbal extracts, thousands of Amazon users rate it highly because it really works while you sleep.

So there’s no extra effort on your part. This isn’t a stimulant that motivates you to work out harder or put in extra time at the gym. Instead, Bedtime Burn works at night, suppressing late-night cravings and controlling your desire for more food before bed. And we all know late-night snacks can be murder on your diet matter what diet you’re trying.

With L-Theanine, Valerian Root, and Melatonin, Dr. Emil’s Bedtime Burn calms the body and mind, eases restlessness, and supports better sleep. And there’s no grogginess or brain fog the next morning. You wake up well-rested and refreshed. There are no jitters, no insomnia, no headaches, and no nausea.

That means it’s great for athletic recovery, too. If you’re trying extra hard to lose those pounds, Dr. Emil’s not only curbs your appetite and suppresses late-night cravings, but supports speedier recovery from those strenuous workouts.

How does it work? Dr. Emil’s is a blend of stimulant-free ingredients that have been scientifically proven to boost metabolic function and help your body burn fat, especially while sleeping or at rest. It’s made from all-natural vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, without the use of harmful additives and stimulants. Dr. Emil’s PM Fat Burner is non-GMO and free of hormones, gluten, and allergens. Better still, it’s manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified laboratory.

A Trusted Appetite Suppressant

Dr. Emil Hodzovic is a medical doctor and recognized authority in nutrition and supplementation. He’s been published in national magazines and is a regular contributor and guest on television, thanks to his vast knowledge and experience in the field of weight loss.

Backed by hard science, clinical data, and years of experience, Dr. Emil’s dietary supplements are formulated to deliver real results. His supplements always come with a money-back guarantee, too. So if they don’t work for you, simply return them for a full refund.

But they will. They’ve worked for 1,800 Amazon reviewers, who rate Bedtime Burn a solid 4.4 stars. That’s remarkable.

So if you’re looking to burn fat without the stress and jitters, just pick up Dr. Emil’s Bedtime Burn. It’s worked for thousands, and it can work for you. You’ll be in summer shape before you know it.

