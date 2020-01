Finaflex Keto Hydrate Mix GET IT!

We like this keto sports drink because of the variety—grape, orange, fruit punch, or even this delicious and different Sweet Tea flavor. Sugar-free and caffeine-free, it’s built with BHB for energy and packed with four vital electrolytes for added recovery and ultimate hydration.

Get It: Save 26% on Finaflex Keto Hydrate Mix ($28; was $38) at Vitamin Shoppe

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!