Save $50 on AncestryHealth and Unlock a Lifetime of Valuable Information

Online DNA tests are all the rage these days. And Ancestry®, the company behind AncestryDNA®—the world’s largest consumer DNA network—now offers AncestryHealth®. It offers all of the same insights into your origins that made AncestryDNA® into one of the most popular DNA tests on the market. But with an AncestryHealth® kit, your DNA can also lead the way to insights about your well-being.

And for St. Patrick’s Day, it’s marked down to just $99. That’s right: Through March 17, you can unleash the full power of your AncestryHealth® test for the same cost as a standard AncestryDNA® test. And you’ll save $50 off the regular price of $149. That’s an incredible value.

The Original AncestryDNA® Test, And So Much More

An AncestryDNA® test can tell you which of over 1,000 world regions your ancestors likely came from. And it can give you insights into their migrations, across the world and across the country. You can also learn interesting insights about personal traits, like eye color and earwax type.

In addition to all that valuable information, with AncestryHealth® you can discover how your DNA might influence conditions that could be passed down in your family. You’ll get actionable next steps you can take together with your healthcare provider to drive better health outcomes for yourself and your family. Share your personalized AncestryHealth® results with your healthcare provider, and you’ll be on your way to understanding how your DNA could impact your health —and the health of your children and their children.

News Flash: Your Genes Aren’t Just About You

You’ll also be able to get access to a family health history tool and to genetic counseling resources. Because your genes aren’t just about you—they’re something you share with the people closest to you. Uncovering potential health and wellness issues early can empower you with information, so you can address any potential health issues early to help make a healthy future more likely.

And you and your family can move together toward a healthier future. For just $99 through March 17, that sounds like a bargain to us.

AncestryHealth® provides everything the AncestryDNA® test does, plus genetic test results for the following categories of conditions:

Cancer Risk — including Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Syndrome, and Lynch Syndrome Carrier Status — including Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, and Tay-Sachs Disease Heart and Blood Health — such as Cardiomyopathy, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Hereditary Hemochromatosis, and Hereditary Thrombophilia Wellness —looking at how DNA differences may affect your levels of Beta carotene, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Omega-3 and how likely you are to be lactose intolerant and consume less caffeine



AncestryHealth® includes laboratory tests developed and performed by an independent CLIA-certified laboratory partner, and with oversight from an independent clinician network of board-certified physicians and genetic counselors. It’s important to note that the test results are not diagnostic; they do not determine your or your offspring’s probability of developing a disease or health condition. But if there’s a chance, don’t you want to know about it as soon as possible?

Live a healthier life for you and your family. Try AncestryHealth® today.

You should consult a healthcare provider before taking any action based on AncestryHealth reports, including before making any treatment, dietary, or lifestyle changes. AncestryHealth is not currently available in New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. See Ancestry.com for more additional details.

Get It: Try AncestryHealth® today and unlock a healthier future.

