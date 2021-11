Hydrow Essentials Package GET IT!

This is a fantastic little package. It includes not just the rower and the mat, but also a heart monitor wristband. That way the user can track their physical fitness with a little more accuracy. See how strong their cardio is and so forth.

Get It: Pick up the Hydrow Essentials Package ($1,925; was $2,495) at Hydrow

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!