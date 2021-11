Hydrow Launch Package GET IT!

For a really impressive package, the Launch option is quite the value. Because you get the rower and the mat and the heart rate monitor, but you also get Jaybird Vista Wireless Headphones to make a workout more musical and a foam roller to help the body stay loose and limber.

Get It: Pick up the Hydrow Launch Package ($2,065; was $2,565) at Hydrow

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!