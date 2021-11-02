Save $500 on The Mirror Home Gym When You Buy it Before Black Friday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With all the holiday deals that are going into effect now, you might want to jump on any that allows you to build up your home gym. And right now, the deal that is live on The Mirror Home Gym, you will want to jump on it while you can. Because you’ll get quite the workout session in from the comfort of your home.

What is The Mirror Home Gym, you may be asking? And it’s simple. This mirror-like piece of tech has a screen built into it, so you can get some personal training sessions beamed right onto it. That way, you can see what needs to be done and see how you’re actually doing it to get the right form in.

There are tons of workout options when you pick up The Mirror Home Gym. You can go with live workouts or go into the library to utilize one of the thousands of options to get you one of the 50+ different types of genres. Classes range from 5 to 60 minutes, with beginner classes and expert classes and everything in between.

When you sign up for a subscription when you pick this up, you won’t just be locked into using it yourself. You can have the whole family take part, as it can handle up to 6 profiles on one subscription. And at this price, you can’t go wrong picking this up for a little at-home exercising.

From now until November 21st, you can save $500 on The Mirror Home Gym. All you gotta do is use discount code HOLIDAY21 when you do so. Even at its regular price, this is a hard bargain to pass up. But this low? You should be getting the house ready for it right now.

Get It: Pick up The Mirror Home Gym ($995 with discount code HOLIDAY21; was $1,495) at Mirror

