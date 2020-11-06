Save 80% On A Brand New Weighted Blanket At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the cold is here, you need to find ways to stay warm. When you’re inside and just relaxing after a long day, a good way to relax is to curl up under a blanket. And there are few ways to stay warmer and more relaxed than underneath the Ella Jayne 15lb Reversible Weighted Blanket.

The Ella Jayne 15lb Reversible Weighted Blanket is meant to help relieve stress. All items like it are designed that way. The weight is meant to simulate being held. And when you have that pressure on you, it helps your body to release more serotonin and melatonin. With those hormones, you’ll relax quicker.

Even without the weight, the Ella Jayne 15lb Reversible Weighted Blanket is a pretty great item to relax under. It’s so soft and soothing. You can go to sleep at night with it or just hang out on the couch. Either way, you’ll feel like you’re enveloped in an insulated yet breathable cloud for the utmost comfort.

With the Ella Jayne 15lb Reversible Weighted Blanket in your life, you’ll have a much easier time getting to sleep. And with a better night’s sleep, you’ll be more productive and alert throughout the day. Anxiety will decrease and you will just feel a whole lot better in your day to day life.

You’ll also feel pretty great when you pick up the Ella Jayne 15lb Reversible Weighted Blanket because of the price. Macy’s is always great with pricing. But right now, you can pick this up for an 80% discount. That’s too good a sale to pass up. So pick one up for yourself or as a gift for a loved one while the sale lasts.

Get It: Pick up the Ella Jayne 15lb Reversible Weighted Blanket ($39; was $196) at Macy’s

