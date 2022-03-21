Save a Bundle Upgrading Your Home Gym With This 7.0 AT Treadmill

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Over the last few years, working out from home has become a lot more popular. For good reason too. Not just because gyms were shut down. But because of the idea of dealing with sweaty crowds hogging up all the machines at annoying membership prices. Why deal with all of that nonsense when you can have high-quality home fitness equipment in your home?

Before deciding which home cardio equipment is right for you, there are a few things to think about. For one, you need to know how much space you have in your home for the equipment you want for the workouts you do. Secondly, you need to find the right brand to deliver the best equipment into your life. Finally, you need to take cost into account. When you have all of that figured out, you should head on over to Horizon Fitness.

Why should you head on over to Horizon Fitness over all the other countless outlets and sites? At Horizon you’ll find cardio equipment to let you get in a sweat no matter what the weather is like outside. If you are a walker, jogger, or runner, there is a treadmill that will work for you. The award-winning 7.0 AT Treadmill is a great place to start.

A treadmill is always a good piece of equipment to have in the home gym. But you want something that can handle the workout. Something that will aid in your day that makes tracking your progress as easy as can be. That’s where the 2022 Fitness Award Winning 7.0 AT Treadmill comes in. As soon as you step on the 7.0 AT Treadmill and start running, you will feel how strong and sturdy this is.

Setting the incline and speed levels is easy as can be with the exclusive QuickDial controls that allow you to quickly adjust speed or incline by simply rolling the dials forward or backward to make adjustments without breaking your stride. The 7.0 AT Treadmill features advanced Bluetooth, allowing you to bring your own device so you can stream any music or movie you want through it to help you stay motivated during a workout. Or, more importantly, a workout app to let you stream workout classes during your run.

Having a workout class on during your run can help you stay motivated and push harder. The guidance and the goals set forth by a class makes getting results easier than ever. Pretty much any class or app can go through the system too, so whatever you prefer, you can go for it without having to commit to a pricey monthly subscription. Having this 7.0 AT Treadmill in your life is will be a breath of fresh air and your stamina will thank you.

Right now, you can get the 7.0 AT Treadmill for a great discount. $1,000 off to get this durable machine into your life. And with the discount code FREEHR, you can get a Heart Rate Monitor for free with your purchase. All you gotta do is pick this up right now while the getting is good. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the 7.0 AT Treadmill ($999; was $1,999) at Horizon Fitness

