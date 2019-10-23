Save An Extra 20% On This Home Gym Bundle From TRX

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are coming up. October may not be over but it’s never a bad time to get a head start on gifts for loved ones—or even for yourself.

One of the better sales going on right now is over at TRX. TRX is a great outlet to get home workout equipment, made to save space and to really work out the body with easy-to-understand workouts.

Home workout equipment doesn’t come cheap, so to see a sale at TRX is great. There are plenty of discounts in the TRX store—but that’s not the only discount. Because with the coupon code FF20, everything in the store is discounted an additional 20 percent. And, that’s too good to pass up. Especially when the discount is applied to the TRX Infinity Gym Bundle.

Being able to work out at home is a lot easier than having to go out to a busy gym during a hectic day. And a home work out is a lot easier with the TRX Infinity Gym Bundle. Because this massive bundle is filled to the brim with all the equipment one can really need without having an entire wing dedicated to free weights.

TRX Infinity Gym Bundle

With the TRX Infinity Gym Bundle you get the TRX Pro 4 System, which is a suspension trainer that can be used anywhere with a simple set up. Arm and leg workouts are a breeze with this. Also included is the TRX RIP Trainer, which is a weighted bungee system that helps to build out the core muscles and mobility. You also get a 10lb. TRX Slam Ball, TRX Strength Bands, exercise bands, a jump rope, a water bottle, and a duffel bag to put all your gear and clothes in.

Also included with the TRX Infinity Gym Bundle is access to the TRX App. This free year-long subscription will allow you to get access to workouts set up by physical trainers under the employ by TRX. There are tons of workouts there of plenty of variety, such as running, yoga, and weight training.

Saving money on the TRX Infinity Gym Bundle is a great feeling. Save even more on this already discounted bundle with coupon code FF20 to make your holiday or a loved ones even more exciting.

