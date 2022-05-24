Save Some Space in Your Home Gym With This Foldable Doorway Pull-up Bar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home rules. It’s just an absolute game-changer. Not having to deal with the crowds and the prices of a gym is just the best, not to mention how much easier life is when you can just roll out of bed and get to business. And with the Foldable Doorway Pull-up Bar from ProsourceFit in your life, things get even better.

Right off the bat, the Foldable Doorway Pull-up Bar is a great item because it comes from ProsourceFit. This is a brand that just knows how to make workout equipment for the home. Equipment that is built to last. And this bar is just a perfect example of that, especially with its foldable design.

The Foldable Doorway Pull-up Bar is great for any home because it doesn’t take up too much space. All you gotta do with it is fold it up and put it away when you don’t need to use it. And when you need to use it, you just unfold this bad boy and hook it up to any doorframe to get a good workout in.

A good workout is definitely in your future when you set this up in the home. You can get some sick upper body workouts with this setup. You can even use it for situps if you want, getting the core involved in the workout to help you reach that beach body goal you have set for yourself this year.

All in all, we gotta say that the Foldable Doorway Pull-up Bar is a pretty fantastic addition to any home. It’s convenient to set up and put away and offers up tons of workouts for you to do. All of which in a very sturdy and durable package. For this price, you can’t go wrong with grabbing one right now.

Get It: Pick up the Foldable Doorway Pull-up Bar ($40) at ProsourceFit

