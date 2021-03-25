Save Space At Home With This Adjustable Weights Barbell/Dumbbell Set

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even at this point in time, having a home gym is not the worst idea in the world. It’ll save you some irritation at having to deal with others and a monthly fee. But you need to deal with how much space you have when you pick up new equipment. Not a worry when you pick up this BOSWELL Adjustable Weights Barbell/Dumbbell Set.

If you’re looking to put on some muscle, the BOSWELL Adjustable Weights Barbell/Dumbbell Set is a great item to have. You need some free weights to pack on the muscle. But with this in your life, you won’t have to worry about the space free weights can take up for two reasons. One of the biggest being its adjustable design.

Where you may normally need to have a bunch of dumbbells of varying weights for your routine. Not so with this BOSWELL Adjustable Weights Barbell/Dumbbell Set. With the quick adjustment of the dumbbell, you will have a whole new weight. That’s why you can save a ton of space when you pick this up.

The other big reason why space isn’t a problem with this Set is that it’s not just one thing. You can connect the two dumbbells together to make a barbell. Which will then give you a whole new slew of options when it comes time to workout. And with an item as durable as this, you can work out all day long without worrying that it’ll break.

So if you’re out there looking to keep your home gym equipped with the gear you need, then the BOSWELL Adjustable Weights Barbell/Dumbbell Set is perfect for you. Build up the muscle mass in your body without taking up too much space. And you won’t have to spend too much money either. Pick one of these bad boys up now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the BOSWELL Adjustable Weights Barbell/Dumbbell Set ($79) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 5 Best Products To Fix Under-Eye Bags For Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!