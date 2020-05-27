Save Up To $700 On Fitness Machines With These Summer Sales

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine GET IT!

Rowing can really help to sculpt the muscles of your upper body. It’s a pretty simple workout that can lead to massive results. And it won’t break the bank, the sales price coming in at under $230. Not too shabby.

Get It: Pick up the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine ($225; was $399) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!