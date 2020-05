T202 Treadmill GET IT!

A good ole treadmill can get you started on that fitness journey in a great way. Put this bad boy in the back yard so you can get some sun and the breeze without actually having to go outside where there might be people. And with this deal, how can you say no?

Get It: Pick up the T202 Treadmill ($799, was $1,299) at Horizon Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!