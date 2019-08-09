This Top-Rated $40 Scalp Massager Is on Sale for Just $8

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





One of the best parts of any trip to the barber is getting our hair professionally washed. It’s therapeutic, and a good head massage by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing is our favorite part of getting a haircut or a trim. No need to head to your local hair salon or barbershop to get that blissful scalp massage, however—get one in the comfort of your own home with the VitaGoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush.

Not only do scalp massages relieve stress, but the brush helps clean the scalp more so than a regular lather-rinse-repeat routine. It helps with dandruff, adds shine, and can also improve blood flow and stimulate hair growth. Not only does it feel good, but it’s actually good for promoting hair health, too.

The VitaGoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush needs to be loaded up with one AA battery to power up. It’s water-resistant, so it can be used in the shower or bath. Once the water is running and you’ve applied shampoo, turn on the brush and work the tool through the scalp. Apply as much or as little pressure as you prefer and get a deep cleanse. When you’re done, just rinse the brush off and let dry outside of the shower.

The best part, of course, is the mindblowing sale price. Originally retailing for $40, the brush has been marked down to just $10. Plus, if you use coupon VGA20, it’s even cheaper. The code will take an additional 20 percent off, making the final price for the brush only $8. That’s a full 80% off the list price! Plus, with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating among reviewers, what have you got to lose?

Get It: Pick up the VitaGoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush, regularly $40, for just $8 with coupon code VGA20 at VitaGoods – Save 80%!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.