Scott Eastwood’s Summer Workout Will Make You Want to Hit the Climbing Gym

Scott Eastwood is making the most out of his summer. The Fate of the Furious actor and former Men’s Journal cover star has been pretty busy with his movie career and his new Made Here clothing line, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with his workout program.

Eastwood showed off his latest workout on Instagram, doing an impressive rock climbing workout on a rock wall in what he described as his “free solo” impression. If you need some motivation this summer to get out there and climb, or simply to get into the gym and work, take it from Eastwood.

Like Jason Momoa, Eastwood is a fan of rock climbing workouts and getting outside to stay in shape. For his cover story, Eastwood spoke with Men’s Journal about why he loves surfing, going cliff diving in Tahiti, and getting on the water to stay fit.

Here’s a look at Eastwood’s latest workout:

Coming up, Eastwood has a bunch of projects in the pipeline, including the war drama The Outpost and the crime thriller The Manuscript, co-starring Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx. Read Eastwood’s previous cover story in Men’s Journal and find out how he lives such an adventurous life.