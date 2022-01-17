Sculpt The New You With This Gold’s Gym Home Gym System

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of people are more interested in working out now than they were a few weeks ago. The New Year tends to do that to people. And with the state of things being what they are right now, it’s for the best to try and work out from home. This will be much easier when you pick up the Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym System.

The Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym System is gonna be a game-changer for those that have the space for it in their house. It’s gonna consolidate a lot of space needed for a home gym because of how much this can do on its own. And what it can do is plenty.

Basically, this setup can work out your whole body. And it can do it with ease thanks to its super durable design. You got your upper body handled with the Chest Press/Fly station and the high pulley. You can then get your lower body pretty well sculpted with the help of the 4 roll leg developer and the low pulley system. You’re gonna get a pretty sick workout done just on this one machine alone.

To make things even easier for you guys is that the Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym System comes with a workout chart to give you a better sense of what you can and should do with this. Good for the rookies out there. And if you are looking to make that home of yours even more useful for your fitness journey, this is something you should pick up right now.

