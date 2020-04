Kettle Gryp GET IT!

Maybe you already got some equipment at home. A nice set of dumbbells. With this little accessory, you can turn a dumbbell into a kettlebell to add a lot of variety to your workout routine.

Get It: Pick up the Kettle Gryp ($35) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!