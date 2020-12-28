Scult Your Abs In The New Year With This Discounted Core Max PRO

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The big ole holiday rush is over. All we have left to look forward to is the New Year. We can all say gladly say goodbye to 2020. For many, saying goodbye to the New Year means making a New You. Getting into better shape. And after the meals we’ve dealt with during the holiday, we could use help. That’s where the Core Max PRO comes into play.

In 2020, we’ve all had to make adjustments to the pandemic. One of the biggest is not going to a gym, instead working out from home. This is why the Core Max PRO will make for a great addition to your home, adding more variety to your physical fitness routine without leaving your home.

Working out from home isn’t the only convenience that the Core Max PRO brings to your life. Because this workout machine is designed to stimulate your core with 8 muscle burning workouts in 8 minutes a day. No need to spend all that time using this tiny but durable little machine to get your core all shredded.

That’s not all the Core Max PRO delivers either. When you buy this on Amazon right now, it comes with resistance bands and a fitness monitor. The bands add some more workouts to the machine, and the monitor helps keep you focused on where your levels are. All of which makes this a great pickup at this price.

Getting your core all shredded is not just great for the visual pleasures it delivers. But it also helps you in many ways. More stamina and a greater sense of energy during your day. So if you want to get fit, pick up the Core Max PRO to get on the right track. Everything else will follow.

Core Max PRO ($96; was $120)

