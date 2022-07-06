The SEAL Training That Got Chris Pratt Fit for ‘The Terminal List’

“I was blown away by the writing and passed it along to Chris,” says Shaw. Pratt had also become a crucial figure in Shaw’s transition, helping the veteran pursue a career in the film industry. Pratt was immediately drawn to playing the protagonist Lieutenant Commander James Reece, so he optioned the rights alongside director Antoine Fuqua—and just like that, they had a “go” series. This time, Shaw wasn’t just along for the ride, he was also producing and playing a member of Reece’s platoon, Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers.

Even being a producer, Shaw insisted on auditioning for the role of Vickers. “Chris helped me tape an audition while we were in Australia together for Thor: Love and Thunder, he says. Pratt helped Shaw run a few scenes in a hotel room reading opposite him. “Chris even helped me out with my hair—threw some gel in it to help give me the right aesthetic.” Once production began, the veteran returned the favor by building a training program that would help Pratt move and look like a SEAL team commander.

Chris Pratt’s Nutrition for The Terminal List

Shaw started by coordinating a meal plan with Derek Johnson, their on-set chef and Pratt’s nutritionist. They decided on doing intermittent fasting throughout the process to help Pratt keep his eating habits in check while getting the appropriate amount of calories during an eight-hour period between noon and 8 p.m. This also helped him maintain the muscle mass he’d built up while leaning out at the same time. The majority of the lunches or dinners were built of lean protein like chicken, vegetables, and healthy fats like avocado. First meal of the day would commonly be some form of eggs. The actor relied on copious cups of black coffee to get him through the mornings.

How Chris Pratt Trained for The Terminal List

The training program was based on the routines Shaw would do with SEALs while deployed overseas. “I wanted it to feel just like we were on base getting it in between missions,” he says. In keeping with that strategy, they’d commonly work out with little to no equipment, relying on bodyweight exercises. “There were so many locations we were going to, it would have been impossible to ship gym equipment back and forth, so I had him train just like we did when we were down range.” That meant lots of squats, pushups, and pullups on tree branches or ceiling beams.