The Winter Soldier is back. Actor Sebastian Stan is set to play the character once again in the Disney Plus TV series Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and he’s been in the gym all summer getting ready for it.

After beefing up to play Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Stan is once again working out with trainer Don Saladino to get ripped. Stan has been working with Saladino for years, dating back to his time training for Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

This time around, he’s teaming up with Anthony Mackie’s Falcon—a.k.a. the new Captain America—for some new adventures, and his work in the gym is already showing major results. If you needed some extra motivation to get into the gym this summer, just take a look at Stan taking a break from one of his workouts:

Stan’s work with Saladino for Avengers: Infinity War included longer and tougher workouts than usual because the two knew that Stan would be shooting for long days and wouldn’t have time to train much during production. Saladino put together a detailed chest workout for Stan during that time and also started each workout with 20-30 minutes of functional movements and bodyweight exercises as a warmup.

With Stan’s character having a bionic arm, Saladino also focused on Stan’s upper body and arms by creating a Kettlebell Carry workout and an Arm Circuit workout that helped add size and muscle. “I think the way to succeed with your biceps and shoulders starts with how you are training the rest of the body,” said Saladino at the time.

So next time you need some motivation to hit the gym, take a look at Stan’s Instagram and get to work.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be out on Disney Plus in Fall 2020. Read up more on the series and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe here:

Here’s a few more looks at how Stan gets things done in his training: