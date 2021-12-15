Serta Has The Mattress You Need For Athletic Recovery

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re working out as hard as you can, you will feel worn down and tired at the end of your session. Even with a post-workout shake that helps you recover, you’ll feel a bit exhausted. Which is why a good night’s rest is very important.

If you don’t have the right kind of mattress, you won’t get the best kind of sleep which will, in turn, affect your days and your efficacy at the gym. This is why you need the right mattress. And the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is the right mattress for any physically active man.

Why is the Serta EZ Tote Mattress so perfect for the physically active man? For one, it has the kind of pressure relief you need from a mattress after a workout. The Serta® Gel Memory Foam is going to evenly distribute itself around your body, helping with those aches and pains for a great night’s rest.

The Serta EZ Tote Mattress is also going to help out with spinal pain. Since the Serta® Gel Memory Foam helps relieve aches and pains throughout your body, it only stands to reason that no matter what position you sleep in, your spine will feel much better after some time spent on this mattress.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is pretty good at keeping you cool too. You’ll be running hot after a long day of working out, so you need a mattress that’ll cool you down. Its unique gel memory foam allows airflow to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

And really, the comfort levels of the Serta EZ Tote Mattress are hard to argue with, no matter which option you choose. You can go with the 2 layer Gel Memory Foam + SupportSheer Slumber option if you like to sleep on your side. Or you can go with the 3 layer Gel Memory Foam + Extra Support Sheep Retreat to give you more support if you sleep on your back or your stomach.

With these comfort levels in place, you will be able to help your body get truly comfortable. All depending on how you sleep at night, you just need to choose which one works best for you. And from there, you will be ready to go.

An underrated aspect that the Serta EZ Tote Mattress brings to the life of a physically active man is the convenience. Because this bad boy comes to you condensed into a box. So it’s easy to get into the house and easy to bring into the bedroom. And it’s even easier to get it set up.

When you open that box, all you need to do to set it up is to pull the super-condensed memory foam mattress out of the box and let it unfurl on the bedframe. Go get a drink of coffee or something and in that time, the mattress will be good to go. No muss, no fuss. As little stress as possible in a day that includes work and a trip to the gym.

So if you want a bed that is perfect in helping you recover after a long day at the gym, the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is for you. It’s got the comfort levels, the cooling capabilities, and the pressure relief to help that body get back into performance mode. So pick one up right now and get to bed with the best sleep possible.

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $349) at Serta

