Seven Under Armour Gifts That Are Perfect for the Athletic Guy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the temperatures fall and the weather gets dodgy, it can be hard to keep up with our standard workout program. This holiday season, we really want the kind of gift that can help us take our fitness regimen year-round. With these amazing Under Armour gifts, we can keep working hard to make sure all those holiday calories don’t have a lasting effect on our physique.

When it comes to the holidays, family gatherings, work parties, and all those delicious sweets can really wreak havoc on your body. We’re not telling you not to indulge! On the contrary, the holiday season is all about relaxing and having fun with friends and family. And that means eating and drinking. We’re not about to let anyone take that away from us!

We know we’re going to have to work that much harder when it’s all over. And we’re prepared for that. For us, the key is to keep our weight gain at a manageable level. New Year’s resolutions suck anyway—but they’re a lot harder to nail when you’ve really packed on the pounds over the holidays. By keeping active and maintaining our fitness regimen, we can stay reasonably close to our goals and still have a great time over the holidays.

But that means we’ll need the right winter workout gear. These pieces from Under Armour would make welcome gifts this holiday season. From cozy, toasty fleece to keep us warm on the slopes to compression leggings that help us stay running, there’s something here for any active guy.

Recover Faster, Work Out Harder

And Under Armour fitness gear does way more than keeping us warm. UA RUSH gear can speed our recovery through infrared technology. By reflecting our body’s heat back into our muscles and tissue, UA RUSH apparel is perfect for staying warm—and for staying in the gym or on the track all winter long.

So if you know an active guy who wants to work out year-round, or if you’re an athletic man who wants to make his New Year’s fitness resolutions as manageable as possible, this gift guide is for you. Keep those holiday pounds at bay in check. Check out these amazing Under Armour gifts.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!