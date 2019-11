UA Rival Fleece Joggers GET IT!

Light, comfy, and super-soft on the inside, these fleece joggers are just what we need to keep our runs, workouts, and relaxing afternoons warm and cozy. All winter long. Best of all, they’re available in five colors and in sizes up to 5XL.

Give It: Pick up UA Rival Fleece Joggers ($50) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!