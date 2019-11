UA RUSH Compression Shorts GET IT!

Another baselayer infused with UA’s exclusive RUSH infrared technology, to help you recover faster and get back to the gym quicker. If you’re not wearing compression shorts to work out, you’re just wearing underwear. Available in black, grey, or navy (shown).

Give It: Pick up UA RUSH Compression Shorts ($50) at Under Armour

