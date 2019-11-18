Seven Under Armour Gifts That Are Perfect for the Athletic Guy

UA Storm Fleece Gloves GET IT!

If you like to keep working outdoors even though the temps are chilling you to the bone, try these amazing workout gloves. Lightweight, quick-drying, and super-warm, they’ll keep your fingers nimble and your mind on the task at hand. Available in four colors (we love this green) to suit any kit, they come in six sizes from XS to XXL.

Give It: Pick up UA Storm Fleece Gloves ($40) at Under Armour

