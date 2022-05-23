Shop This Early Memorial Day Sale For Electric Bikes at Rad Power Bikes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are finally back into bike season. The weather is getting warmer and warmer each day and the sun is out longer, allowing us to enjoy our time outside. No need to rush in and out of buildings to get away from the cold. And there’s no better way to enjoy that time outside than hopping on a bike and enjoying the sights.

But there can be times when we’re out there riding our bikes and we lose a bit of that drive. We run out of steam and need a little bit of help to get ourselves back home. Luckily for you guys, there are electric bikes out there that can let you get your exercise in while also giving you the help you need if you’re feeling worn out.

With a little motor built into them, electric bikes are great to have if you just can’t peddle anymore. There are a lot of places where you can buy electric bikes. But the best in our mind is Rad Power Bikes. And not just because of how amazing the bikes in stock are. But because the pricing is better than ever right now.

When you use the discount code OurBike until May 24th, 2022, you will save $100 on any bike that isn’t the RadExpand5 model. So you can pick up a bike at an even better rate. And these bikes are well worth the normal price, so the sales price makes them even more alluring.

To show you guys what the stock is like over at Rad Power Bikes, we have selected a few of the bikes and displayed them for you below. So scroll on down and pick out the electric bike that works for you. You won’t regret it when you got that summer wind blowing through your hair this year.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!