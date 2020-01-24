6 Core-Building Exercises You Can Do on a Standup Paddleboard

Standup paddling is the perfect workout—it combines balance, strength and endurance into a low-impact and relaxing workout. In addition to cruising your local waterway, try adding core and strength training exercises to your SUP sessions to take your workout to the next level.

While the gym or yoga mat are perfectly acceptable places to train, the added challenge of balancing on a paddleboard will enhance your workout. We’ve put together a step-by-step guide for six exercises that will complete your well-rounded SUP workout.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling