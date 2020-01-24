Health & Fitness

6 Core-Building Exercises You Can Do on a Standup Paddleboard

Crossover Plank

Similar to a traditional plank, this targets the abs but the added twist makes for a more intensified workout.

1. Begin in a standard plank position-straight body, toes on the deck, and arms extended with palms flat on the board.
2. While maintaining a tight core, reach across the body and dip your hand into the water. Repeat with other arm for a complete rep.
3. Repeat entire exercise 5-10 times. (If the crossover plank is too difficult, do a traditional plank and hold for one minute.)

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

