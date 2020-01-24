6 Core-Building Exercises You Can Do on a Standup Paddleboard

Russian Twist

This exercise works to strengthen your obliques and entire core.

1. Sit on your board, with your knees bent and your feet flat on the deck.

2. Lean back so that your upper-body forms a 45-degree angle to your board.

3. Hold your paddle out in front of your chest and tighten your core as you raise your feet a few inches off the ground.

4. Rotate your arms and paddle to one side and then do the same on the other side. Repeat 20-25 times.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

