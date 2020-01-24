6 Core-Building Exercises You Can Do on a Standup Paddleboard

Scissor Kicks

This simple exercise works to strengthen your abs and quads while also loosening tight hips and hamstrings.

1. Lie flat on your board with your arms at your side.

2. Keeping your core strong, lift your legs towards the sky and raise them alternatively in a scissor motion. Be sure and keep your back pressed against your board and maintain slow, steady movements.

3. Repeat 20-30 times per side.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

