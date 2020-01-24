6 Core-Building Exercises You Can Do on a Standup Paddleboard

Squats

This exercise works muscles in your entire body but is particularly useful for toning the glutes, abs, and legs.

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold your paddle out in front of you.

2. Slowly lower yourself into a sitting position while simultaneously raising your paddle above your shoulders. Be sure and keep your weight behind your knees and keep your back as straight as possible.

3. Lower your paddle as you return to a standing position. Repeat 20-25 times and increase reps as you gain fitness. (An alternative option is hold the “chair pose” for 30-60 seconds.)

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

