6 Core-Building Exercises You Can Do on a Standup Paddleboard

SUP Teaser

This traditional Pilates exercise targets the external obliques, abdominals, spinal extensors, and hip flexors.

1. Begin on your back with your arms and legs fully extended (paddle in hand).

2. Lift your legs until they are at a 45-degree angle to your board.

3. Slowly curl your body forward and lift your arms towards your legs.

4. Exhale and lower your body back down onto your board. Repeat 20 times.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

