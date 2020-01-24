6 Core-Building Exercises You Can Do on a Standup Paddleboard

Superman

This exercise works to simultaneously strengthen both your core and back muscles.

1. Lay face down on your board with your arms and legs extended.

2. Raise your feet, arms, and chest off the board so that you’re in a mock flying position (keep your head and neck in a neutral position).

3. Hold for approximately five seconds, then gently lower your body back onto the board.

4. Repeat 10-12 times.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

