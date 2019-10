4. Turkish Getup

Lie on floor, a light (10- to 20-pound) kettlebell in left hand, left leg bent and foot on floor, right leg straight, to start. Lift torso off floor with right hand, then use left leg to raise hips. Sweep right leg back, plant right knee, and stand. Reverse to return to laying for 1 rep. Do 2 reps per side, then switch sides. Amass 6 to 8 reps total per side.