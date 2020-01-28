Skip the Candy: Think Out of the Box This Valentine’s Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is one of the hardest holidays to buy gifts for. Despite all the “it’s the thought that counts” sentiments, it can sometimes feel like a colossal waste of money. You want to give something romantic. But how many of us have spent our hard-earned money on jewelry your lover never wears? So we decide to buy something to wear or use that we think they’ll love. But nine times out of ten, we never see them wear or use it. This year, think out of the box for Valentine’s Day and give them something they’ll love and use.

Hold on a minute, we know what you’re thinking. But what’s more romantic than telling the one you love you want them to be healthy and happy? With this Oster 5-speed JusSimple Easy Juice Extractor, your lover can make fresh juices right at home. They’ll save money, they’ll cut back on calories, and they’ll be able to make delicious fruit or vegetable juices any time they want.

It really is a gift that they’ll love and use. And it’s on sale right now. Normally $163, it can be yours from Macy’s for just $130. That’s 20 percent off.

With 1,000 watts of power and five distinct speed settings, the JusSimple juicer has a wide chute, so even large fruits and vegetables can be easily juiced. Best of all, the convenient filter has a special mesh coating that you can just rinse off for next time. It also includes an extra-large capacity pulp collection. So clean-up is a breeze.

The Ideal Out Of The Box Valentine’s Day Gift

Look, this isn’t a power tool that’s going to be frowned on. It’s not like you’re giving them something to help them with the housework. And it’s not a diet plan or some other scheme or device that sends the dreaded “you need to lose weight” message.

Instead, what you’re giving is the gift of health and happiness. Of convenience. It’s an out of the box Valentine’s Day gift idea that says “I love you and I want you to be happy.”

And isn’t that what Valentine’s Day is all about?

Another consideration? Quality. This Oster Jussimple fruit and vegetable juicer gets fantastic user ratings, with 70 percent of respondents giving it a perfect five stars. Reviewers use comments like “simple,” “teenager approved,” “highly recommended,” and of course, “love it.”

So, get an out of the box Valentine’s Day gift, and give the gift of health and happiness. This juicer makes an ideal present, and right now you can save $33 on it.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should forego the flowers and candy …

